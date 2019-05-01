×

Vote for The Believer!

 We've been nominated for a Webby Award →
comics
May 1st, 2019 | Issue one hundred twenty-five

Victory Garden

by Leela Corman
<<
Page 1/8
>>
enhance
<<
Page 1/8
>>
×
artist
LC
artist

Leela Corman is an illustrator, cartoonist, and Middle Eastern dancer. She studied painting, printmaking, and illustration at Massachusetts College of Art. Her latest book, Unterzakhn, a graphic novel set in the tenements, brothels, and vaudeville houses of the Lower East Side at the turn of the last century, was published by Schocken/Pantheon in the spring of 2012, won Le Prix Millepages in 2013, and has been nominated for the L.A. Times Book Award, the Eisner Award, and Le Prix Artemisia in France. It has been translated into French, Spanish, Dutch, Swedish, and Italian, and recently won an award for best Anglo-American comic at the Rome Festival.

More by Leela Corman
More Reads
May 1
Comics

Victory Garden

Leela Corman
Apr 1
Comics

Taking Shape

B Hayward
Apr 1
Comics

Eliza

Tommi Parrish
more