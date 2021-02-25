 Totally Under the Water - Believer Magazine
×

Subscribe to The Believer

 Get a year in your mailbox for only $48 →
poetry
header-image
February 25th, 2021

Totally Under the Water

by Natalie Shapero
Illustration by Kelly Belter
Share
7 Snaps

Totally Under the Water

Natalie Shapero
7 Snaps 
He knew, he said, he was dying
when for two straight weeks he dreamed of 
trying to switch on a swing-arm 
lamp that wouldn’t switch on. In baths 
I’ve never gone—as they do in the movies,
to demonstrate crux and contemplation— 
totally under the water, but if 
I did, I would ponder the woman
flooring it into the cinderblock 
wall from fifty feet away. I don’t think that image 
comes from the movies. I think it comes
from the future. The future, with its color
palette of airport whites and its 
unrushed glance, its involuted 
beckoning. I see it. I can see it. At least
somebody wants me.
contributor
NS
contributor

Natalie Shapero is the author of the poetry collections Hard Child and No Object. She teaches at Tufts University.

More by Natalie Shapero
More Reads
Feb 25
Poetry

Totally Under the Water

Natalie Shapero
Feb 1
Poetry

My List of True Facts

Erika Meitner
Feb 1
Poetry

Wunderlich

Mark Wunderlich
more