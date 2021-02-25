Totally Under the Water - Believer Magazine

He knew, he said, he was dying when for two straight weeks he dreamed of trying to switch on a swing-arm lamp that wouldn’t switch on. In baths I’ve never gone—as they do in the movies, to demonstrate crux and contemplation— totally under the water, but if I did, I would ponder the woman flooring it into the cinderblock wall from fifty feet away. I don’t think that image comes from the movies. I think it comes from the future. The future, with its color palette of airport whites and its unrushed glance, its involuted beckoning. I see it. I can see it. At least somebody wants me.