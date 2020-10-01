 The Vine and the Fish - Believer Magazine
×

Subscribe to The Believer

 Get a year in your inbox for $48 →
Scroll

The Vine and the Fish

Share
94 Snaps
October 1st, 2020 | Issue one hundred thirty-two
by Leise Hook

LH
contributor

Leise Hook is a cartoonist and illustrator living in New York City. She has an MFA from the Center for Cartoon Studies. She previously worked at art museums in New York City and Beijing.

More by Leise Hook
More Reads
Oct 1
Comics

The Vine and the Fish

Leise Hook
Oct 1
Comics

Expiration Date

Jonathan Hill
Jun 1
Comics

Weighted Blanket

Miriam Rae-Silver
more