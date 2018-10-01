A Symposium on the Modern Family

We open on a family dinner. The children are mopping up pasta sauce with bread, dropping cutlery, being kids. “Don’t dribble! Don’t slobber!” grumbles the father. “I can’t take you lot anywhere!” This is how we meet the Levis, a Jewish Italian family living in Turin during the tense years between the world wars. Mussolini is growing in power and influence. Fascists are building ties with Nazis. The antifascist Levis are in for trouble. Yet from the very first page of Natalia Ginzburg’s memoir, Family Lexicon, we’re caught off guard not by horror or heartbreak but by an oddly televisual familiarity. We might as well be watching a young Darlene and Becky bicker about bra-stuffing in Roseanne’s kitchen, or listening as Will Smith drums away on the glassware at the Banks family table, or cringing as Monica Geller suffers through a dinner of cooking critiques from her mother.

That sitcoms come readily to mind when reading Family Lexicon doesn’t reflect poorly on the book, which plumbs depths not instinctively cued by a Friends reference. More literary comparisons exist—there are definitely dinner-table arguments in Tolstoy—but while family squabbles feature prominently in Ginzburg’s book, they don’t distinguish it. Rather, the language in those squabbles, the way these interactions knit a family together over time, carries the most significance. No matter how far apart she and her siblings have moved from one another or what has happened to them since they last spoke, Ginzburg writes, “all it takes is for one of us to say, ‘We haven’t come to Bergamo on a military campaign,’ or ‘Sulphuric acid stinks of fart,’ and we immediately fall back into our old relationships, our childhood, our youth, all inextricably linked to those words and phrases.”

I believe all families have a language like this, though it’s often so habitual that it’s easier to notice while observing someone else’s. When I spend time with my husband’s family, I’m almost guaranteed to hear references such as “Just put it on the mesa” or “Uh… blue folder?” These phrases are nonsense to outsiders, but just uttering or understanding them reaffirms my citizenship in the family unit—which is, after all, the first community that human beings know.

Network television has long relied on a similar kind of understanding as a strategy to connect viewers with characters, to the point that we associate the word catchphrase with television. “Come TV with us,” says a current Hulu commercial that cobbles together thirty seconds of well-worn quotations: “D’oh!”; “Hello, Newman”; “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!” This shared language is how we come to know sitcom characters, and how we imprint onto their world a feeling of familiarity and safety (hence the term comfort TV). If you’ve ever watched Family Matters, you only have to hear the phrase “Did I do that?” to be transported into the Winslow family living room; you only have to hear the same phrase from a fellow fan to establish a connection.

You either get it or you don’t, is the point, and when times are tough, that intermingled sense of belonging and normality grows more valuable. In Family Lexicon, as one brother goes to jail, another is exiled to France, and Ginzburg’s father is sent to work in Belgium, the remaining family members double down on their lingua franca. They don’t just lean into old phrases; they also invent new ones that further bind them to one another. “I’ll eat very little. A soup, a chop, one piece of fruit,” Ginzburg’s mother says each day, creating a catchphrase out of her self-imposed austerity program, then another out of her inability to stick with it: “Who knows why I like to spend money so much.” It’s the details that Natalia homes in on, as when she reports that her mother continues to buy a certain kind of apple, carpandues, for the pleasure of being able to say “carpandues.”

It may seem light, flippant, to put such a tight focus on a delightfully named apple varietal when the world around you is imploding. But Ginzburg’s focus is always on the small and domestic, the borderline silly, no matter what else is happening. In the words of her friend the critic Cesare Garboli, hers was “the suffering of someone who doesn’t feel suddenly different about the world.” There was tragedy in her life, but it wasn’t life-changing, at least not in a transformative, phoenix-rising-from-the-ashes way. Through it all, she was herself.

She explores this discrepancy in her writing, but not in the way many writers would. Tolstoy takes the small and explodes it, morphing a newspaper blurb read over coffee into a tome about the nature of love, parenting, and religion; his style is cinematic—you never have to search for the context that imbues the apples and the squabbles with meaning. But Ginzburg doesn’t seek to make sense of life by spinning it into a recognizable narrative, tragedy or romance or hero’s journey. She does the opposite, plucking tiny words and moments from the wreckage of the war, fascism, and family tragedy that defined the first thirty years of her life, then weaving these small treasures into something comforting. She’s a magpie on the battlefield.

Practically speaking, this means you have to read quite a bit of Ginzburg to really understand what’s going on—much as you can’t watch one episode of the original Roseanne and understand everything it’s communicating about class, or catch a clip of Fresh off the Boat and grasp the entire immigrant experience. Like a sitcom betting on renewal, she’s in it for the long game, which can be discombobulating in the realm of literary autobiography. In her essay “My Psychoanalysis,” the most personal thing she reveals to her analyst—and thus to the reader—is that she never learned to fold blankets properly. It’s a silly essay, with just one or two moments of undefined heartache that escape, as critic Gabriele Annan puts it, “through clenched teeth.” The onus is on the reader to explore Ginzburg’s other work and put together the pieces—to discover, for instance, that she sought out analysis only after her husband had been executed for antifascist activity.

Family Lexicon is perhaps the most transparent of Ginzburg’s autobiographical works, telling us more about her tragedies than any of her essays do, but without sacrificing her humor and delicacy. We learn about her husband’s arrest and subsequent disappearance by watching her and her kids move back in with her parents. Bored and craving luxury, her brother would declare, “Let’s go eat snails!” Her mother didn’t like snails, so she stayed home to watch TV; her father thought TV was “nitwittery.” Her mother spoke of the Parisini blouses she bought in the same way she once spoke of carpandues. Everything had changed, and at the same time nothing had changed. Instead of attempting to reconcile these opposing truths through a grand narrative, Ginzburg lets them coexist through her focus on the small details. Terrible things happen but somehow we keep living, keep getting up and brushing our teeth. It is in this very living, her writing suggests—in our habits and routines and catchphrases, in our focus on “nitwittery” even during an air raid—that we might find the strength to go on.

1. Jenny McPhee’s translation.

2. Louise Quirke’s translation.

Mary Mann