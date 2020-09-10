Friday Night Comics - Believer Magazine

Friday Night Comics Share 227 Snaps Free workshops and tutorials from a new artist each week September 10th, 2020 Creating Comics Without Words with Jonathan Hill by Jonathan Hill Sorry, your browser does not support embedded video! Creating Comics Without Words with Jonathan Hill Make Your Own September 10th, 2020 Draw Your Humiliation with Gina Wynbrandt by Gina Wynbrandt Sorry, your browser does not support embedded video! Draw Your Humiliation with Gina Wynbrandt Make your own September 10th, 2020 Body Comics with Erin Williams by Erin Williams Sorry, your browser does not support embedded video! Body Comics with Erin Williams Make your own September 10th, 2020 Thinking Through Comics with Whit Taylor by Whit Taylor Sorry, your browser does not support embedded video! Thinking Through Comics with Whit Taylor Make your own September 10th, 2020 Memory Comics with Lawrence Lindell by Lawrence Lindell Sorry, your browser does not support embedded video! Memory Comics with Lawrence Lindell Make your own September 10th, 2020 Comics Bingo with G.B. Tran by GB Tran Sorry, your browser does not support embedded video! Comics Bingo with G.B. Tran Make your own September 10th, 2020 Drawing Health with Georgia Webber by Georgia Webber Sorry, your browser does not support embedded video! Drawing Health with Georgia Webber Make your own September 10th, 2020 Bilingual(-ish) Comics with Kate Gavino by Kate Gavino Sorry, your browser does not support embedded video! Bilingual(-ish) Comics with Kate Gavino Make your own September 10th, 2020 Comics as Resistance with Bianca Xunise by Bianca Xunise Sorry, your browser does not support embedded video! Comics as Resistance with Bianca Xunise Make your own September 10th, 2020 Make a Comics Journal with Ebony Flowers by Ebony Flowers Sorry, your browser does not support embedded video! Make a Comics Journal with Ebony Flowers Make your own September 10th, 2020 Self-Care Comics with Nicole Georges by Nicole J. Georges Sorry, your browser does not support embedded video! Self-Care Comics with Nicole Georges Make your own September 10th, 2020 Draw Your Lockdown Life with Teresa Wong by Teresa Wong Sorry, your browser does not support embedded video! Draw Your Lockdown Life with Teresa Wong Make your own September 10th, 2020 Draw a Cartoon You with Leslie Stein Sorry, your browser does not support embedded video! Draw a Cartoon You with Leslie Stein Make your own September 10th, 2020 Draw a Four Panel Comic with Amy Kurzweil by Amy Kurzweil Sorry, your browser does not support embedded video! Draw a Four Panel Comic with Amy Kurzweil Make your own September 10th, 2020 Make a Family Comic with Mira Jacob by Mira Jacob Sorry, your browser does not support embedded video! Make a Family Comic with Mira Jacob Make your own September 10th, 2020 Make a Quaranzine with Malaka Gharib by Malaka Gharib Sorry, your browser does not support embedded video! Make a Quaranzine with Malaka Gharib Make your own