Television's Best Publishing Advice - Believer Magazine

When I started working at a publishing house, I found myself re-watching The Office to relieve stress and to glean some kind of knowledge about how to adjust to cubicle life. We spend so much time at work, so why are workplace shows and movies so appealing? Is it because of the possibility that a portrayal will be an affirming reflection of all the dysfunctional idiosyncrasies of the workplace, or is it because of how laughably wrong the portrait will be?

This past year has resulted in many book-world changes. Author readings moved to Zoom, and the “big five” might consolidate into the “big four,” but much remains the same. Year after year, the industry continues to be overwhelmingly white in all respects. It also remains opaque by design—primarily as a gatekeeping tool with a side effect of cultivating a sense of exclusivity, mystery, and glamour—though most assistants at publishing houses would probably agree there isn’t much glamour in making less than thirty thousand dollars a year.

I eventually left my publishing job to go to graduate school. My phone regularly autocorrects “publishing” to “punishing,” but I’ll still watch any show or movie that has anything to do with publishing, relishing each industry joke and every outlandish mis-portrayal. The movies and shows listed here don’t get everything right, but if you’re thinking of working in publishing, here are some tips from the business of books on-screen.