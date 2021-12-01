Technofeelia - Help (Part 2) - Believer Magazine

AK

contributor

Amy Kurzweil is a New Yorker cartoonist and the author of Flying Couch: A Graphic Memoir. Her writing, comics, and cartoons have also been published in Longreads, Wired, and Catapult, on Literary Hub, and many other places. She’s received fellowships from MacDowell and Djerassi Resident Artists Program. She was a 2019 Shearing Fellow at the Black Mountain Institute and a fall 2020 Berlin Prize Fellow at the American Academy in Berlin. She’s working on her second graphic memoir, Artificial: A Love Story.