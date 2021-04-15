Symmetry - Believer Magazine

TT

contributor

Tanna Tucker is a cartoonist and writer living in Oakland, California. Often employing a speculative framework, she uses comics and drawing as a way to map her relationship to the Black Diaspora, and to interrogate the utility of Black presence (or absence) in historical and mythical spaces. She is currently illustrating the Afrofuturist graphic novel, Blak Kube, written by Ytasha Womack (Abrams ComicArts, 2022). Her work has been featured in LAAB Magazine, The Nib, and in several anthologies including Black Comix Returns and Cosmic Underground: A Grimoire of Black Speculative Content.