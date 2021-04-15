 Symmetry - Believer Magazine
×

Subscribe to The Believer

 Get a year in your mailbox for only $48 →
Scroll

Symmetry

Share
27 Snaps
April 15th, 2021 | Issue one hundred thirty-five
by Tanna Tucker

To enjoy on mobile, please rotate your phone

TT
contributor

Tanna Tucker is a cartoonist and writer living in Oakland, California. Often employing a speculative framework, she uses comics and drawing as a way to map her relationship to the Black Diaspora, and to interrogate the utility of Black presence (or absence) in historical and mythical spaces. She is currently illustrating the Afrofuturist graphic novel, Blak Kube, written by Ytasha Womack (Abrams ComicArts, 2022). Her work has been featured in LAAB Magazine, The Nib, and in several anthologies including Black Comix Returns and Cosmic Underground: A Grimoire of Black Speculative Content. 

More by Tanna Tucker
More Reads
Apr 15
Comics

Symmetry

Tanna Tucker
Apr 1
Comics

School of Screens

Steve Teare
Feb 1
Comics

A Scout Is…

Madeline Miyun
more