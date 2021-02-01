 Surveillance Security for All Seasons - Believer Magazine
×

Subscribe to The Believer

 Get a year in your mailbox for only $48 →
Scroll

Surveillance Security for All Seasons

Share
43 Snaps
February 1st, 2021 | Issue one hundred thirty-four
by Alyse Burnside

From my bedroom window, I see three security cameras affixed to the laundromat’s facade across the street, a large police camera parked at a busy intersection, two strapped to a traffic pole, and a sign that reads neighborhood watch: if i don’t call the police, my neighbors will. If it feels as though we’re being watched, it’s because we are.

Surveillance has existed as long as power has, and artists have always worked within the tension of seeing and being seen, but technological advancements have created an increasingly surveillant culture. It is no longer enough to draw attention to this pervasive monitoring; we must resist it. Many artists are now doing this, moving beyond conceptual commentary on our surveillance state to a more practical frontier: the production of countersurveillance wearables.

The projects featured here explore the potential for clothes and accessories to challenge an authoritarian surveillance state. They aim to block the ways our bodies are scanned, measured, and tracked on a daily basis by machines. Some are practical and utilitarian while others are avant-garde and stylish. All of them ask a fundamental question: How do we assert our humanity in an increasingly technologically determined world?

Alyse Burnside

AB
contributor

Alyse Burnside is a writer living in Las Vegas. She is currently a creative nonfiction MFA candidate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she is working on a collection of essays about surveillance culture, the seduction and fear of seeing and being seen, loneliness, and anxiety. She is also working on a memoir of her grandmother, who worked as a typist at Area 51 before becoming a spiritualist healer and channel to an ancient Lemurian shaman.

More by Alyse Burnside
More Reads
Feb 1
Schema

Surveillance Security for All Seasons

Alyse Burnside
Dec 1
Schema

The Quiz to Find Your Quiz

Megan Reid
Oct 1
Schema

A Denzel Washington Filmography of Character, Death, and Mercy

Walton Muyumba
more