Silly Love Songs - Believer Magazine

Silly Love Songs

December 1st, 2020 | Issue one hundred thirty-three
by Bianca Xunise
Bianca Xunise is an illustrator and cartoonist based in Chicago. Her work focuses primarily on the plight of a young black feminist weirdo in modern society. She has received an Ignatz Award for Promising New Talent, and her work has been featured by Vogue, Ford, Essence, NYLON, The Washington Post, the BBC, and The Nib. She is also a contributor to the book How We Fight White Supremacy: A Field Guide to Black Resistance, with Ta-Nehisi Coates, Tarana Burke, and Harry Belafonte. In 2020, Bianca joined the writing team at Six Chix as its first Black creator in its twenty-year run. 

