No minister mild of manner, moon-

Faced over his tab collar,

My grandfather; rather, a gambler,

An embezzler, a loan

Shark, a con man, a womanizer

W/ booze on his breath & both feet on

The gas of whatever

Jalopy got left unlocked.

He even borrowed the gun he shot

Himself w/, the smartass.

Of course, he conked

In a cornfield in Winchester,

Indiana, so that joke was on

Him—. Oblivion.

How’s that for a punchline?