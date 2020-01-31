found from Virginia Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway

She caught green flowers for him

would tell him stories

under the fern tree, but he only frowned

and said the world was wicked—

the yellow grass, the city, the people

who chattered and laughed.

She said people fascinated her—the quiet stranger

on the bus, the man dead in the river—

they were all something

nice and odd. And suddenly

he saw her perfectly. He knew her. He felt her.

She was like the man killing himself

in the middle of the street.

She was happy.