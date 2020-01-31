×

poetry
header-image
January 31st, 2020 | Issue one hundred twenty-nine

Ourselves

by Nazifa Islam
Illustration by Luis Pinto
Nazifa Islam
      found from Virginia Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway

 

She caught green flowers for him
would tell him stories
under the fern tree, but he only frowned

and said the world was wicked—
the yellow grass, the city, the people
who chattered and laughed.

She said people fascinated her—the quiet stranger
on the bus, the man dead in the river—
they were all something

nice and odd. And suddenly
he saw her perfectly. He knew her. He felt her.
She was like the man killing himself

in the middle of the street.
She was happy.

NI
Nazifa Islam grew up in Novi, Michigan. Her poems have appeared in Boston Review, Gulf Coast, Bennington Review, and The Account, among other publications, and her debut poetry collection, Searching for a Pulse, was released by Whitepoint Press in 2013. She earned her MFA at Oregon State University. You can find her on Twitter and Instagram @nafoopal.

