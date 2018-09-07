Office Romance

NT

Penguins (available now from Fantagraphics Books) is the first comic collection from Canadian pop icon Nick Thorburn. Front man for indie bands The Unicorns and Islands and composer for the soundtrack to the Peabody Award winning podcast Serial, Thorburn has taken the music world by storm. Thorburn makes sharp social commentary through a series of dark humor vignettes that revolve around macabre body horror, dalliances into the absurd, and the sociopolitical intricacies of human (or penguin!) existence. As Thorburn prepares to hit the road for a cross-country book tour to celebrate the release of his debut book, Penguins is sure to prove itself as a major hit in the comics medium.