A mean dog chained

Frost in the grass

Had to keep moving

Went the wrong way

I knew nothing else

Faced with a meadow

Part snowfield, part thaw

How ice had bent

Reeds at the river

Their ends pinned down

Saw that and more

Tracks and the tracked

In winter at daybreak

Stood standing there waiting

The blue sky cold

What for you asked

Not really a question

Or was it the

Wind high and lonesome

I took you for