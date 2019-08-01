My god, it’s been so long

KP

artist

Kelcey Parker Ervick is a writer and artist based in Indiana. She is the author of The Bitter Life of Božena Němcová, a work of biography, memoir, and visual art about a Czech fairy-tale writer; Liliane’s Balcony, set at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater; and a story collection of suburban surrealities, For Sale by Owner. With Tom Hart, she is the coeditor of the forthcoming Rose Metal Press Field Guide to Graphic Literature. She teaches creative writing and comics at Indiana University, South Bend.