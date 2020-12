AK

Amy Kurzweil is a New Yorker cartoonist and the author of Flying Couch: A Graphic Memoir. Her writing, comics, and cartoons have also been published in Longreads, Literary Hub, Wired, Catapult, and many other places. She’s received fellowships from MacDowell and Djerassi; she was a 2019 Shearing Fellow with the Black Mountain Institute and is a Fall 2020 Berlin Prize fellow at the American Academy in Berlin. She’s working on her second graphic memoir, Artificial: A Love Story.