Casting Call - Believer Magazine

Hospital patient
to die on-screen.
Must be able to stay dead
for money. Must stay dead
for several takes.
Must not flinch
when the protagonist’s tears
make a lake
of your mouth.
Must not swallow.
Craft services provided.
Must be able to pronounce
the words perseverance
and dream and soon.
Part has no lines.
Part requires only your lack
of breath. Part requires
the prolonged feeling
of someone’s knee
on your diaphragm.
3 to 5 years’ experience needed.
Must stay dead for reshoots.
Must stay dead for money.
By “money” we mean exposure.
By “money” we mean a thin
gold chain that comes away
green in your wet hands.
You’re going to make it, kid.
We all are.