×

poetry
header-image
April 1st, 2020 | Issue one hundred thirty

In the Morning All of Her Pain

by Wayne Holloway-Smith
Illustration by Chris Russell
is trying to happen at the top of its voice    

drivers shutting off engines at the bus stop

hanging out their cracked-open doors blue jackets    

this woman too old to be my mother or she’s not

too dressed in a felt hat & cashmere or she isn’t

traffic is backing up along the road now

a small then big crowd making itself up around her body

and she is reaching her fingers right down inside herself

to pull it all up for everyone to see

a botched magic trick

flowers stuck inside her throat

there are things like this I’m worried I can’t stop

a static black cab’s engine like a drumroll

absolute sadness I cannot prevent

an enormous wrench and she comes up empty    nothing

but her palms are on her knees and she’s slow    dry-heaving

this woman does not have my mother’s mouth or she does

all of her pain is trying to happen at the top of its voice

a botched magic trick

meanwhile rabbits growing out the eyes of a child

and the woman holding its hand    fistfuls of rabbits        

white and black fur bloating in everyone

contributor
WH
contributor

Wayne Holloway-Smith lives in London, UK. His first collection, Alarum, was published by Bloodaxe Books in 2017. His second collection, Love Minus Love, is forthcoming from Bloodaxe Books in May 2020. He won the Poetry Society's Geoffrey Dearmer Prize in 2016, and The National Poetry Competition in 2019.

