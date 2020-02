MS

M. Sabine Rear is a cartoonist, zine-maker, and the cute blind lady you gave your seat to on the bus. She makes monochromatic autobiographical comics addressing disability and public space. Sabine resides in Portland, Oregon, where she is a co-organizer of the Portland Zine Symposium, a comics instructor at the Independent Publishing Resource Center, and a pillar of the karaoke community.