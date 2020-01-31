How to Woo a Persian with a Song

DN

Dina Nayeri was born in Iran during the revolution and arrived in the United States when she was ten years old. She is the author of The Ungrateful Refugee: What Immigrants Never Tell You, which was finalist for both the 2019 Kirkus Prize in Nonfiction and the Rome Prize, and which won the Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature Paul Engle Prize. Nayeri was a 2012 Granta New Voices pick and the recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts Literature Fellowship. She is the author of two novels, and her work has been translated into fourteen languages and has been published in The New York Times, The Guardian, The Wall Street Journal, Granta, The Best American Short Stories, The O. Henry Prize Stories, and many other publications. A graduate of Princeton, Harvard, and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, she lives in Paris, where she is a fellow at the Columbia Institute for Ideas and Imagination.