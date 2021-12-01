 Holed Up - Believer Magazine
poetry
header-image
December 1st, 2021 | Issue one hundred thirty-eight

Holed Up

A New Poem
by Rosalie Moffett
Art by Michael Kennedy
Share

Holed Up

Rosalie Moffett
Facebook icon Share via Facebook Twitter icon Share via Twitter 
Finally, the mint is up. My small ambit
of yard. Monitoring its progress. 
The azalea has a few tightly furled pinks
like napkins twisted in a lap 


anxiously below the dinner table.  
As a child, I reveled in that territory:
under the table, in the legs. Or the secret 
core of the circular rack of shirts


in the thrift store, unintentional fort. 
The news says stock up, hole up,make a fort 
within the fort of the town within the state, little cloth 
fort around the mouth and so forth. And inside


the mind, another fort of looking
at the mint.
contributor
RM
contributor

Rosalie Moffett is the author of Nervous System (Ecco), which was chosen by Monica Youn for the National Poetry Series and was listed as new and notable book by The New York Times. She is also the author of June in Eden (Oregon State University Press). She has won the Discovery/Boston Review Poetry Contest and a Wallace Stegner Fellowship from Stanford University. Her poems and essays have appeared in Tin House, New England Review, Narrative, Kenyon Review, Ploughshares, and elsewhere. She is an assistant professor at the University of Southern Indiana.

More by Rosalie Moffett
More Reads
Poetry

Casting Call

Keith Leonard
Poetry

Trilogy of Doubt

Sharon Dolin
Poetry

Blood and Soil

Jason Schneiderman
More