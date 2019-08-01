×

comics
August 1st, 2019 | Issue one hundred twenty-six

Girls, Girls, Girls

by Amy Camber
<<
Page 1/1
>>
enhance
<<
Page 1/1
>>
artist
AC
artist

Amy Camber writes about everything from feminism and parenting to periodontal disease and professional sports. Her work has been featured widely, including in the The HuffPostPEN America, BustMutha Magazine, and The Establishment. In addition to making comics and raising two wild children, Camber teaches art and media literacy to middle and high school students. She is passionate about making education a more compassionate, equitable, and creative experience for all students and their families. Camber lives in Seattle with her family and a terrible (but adorable) dog.

