The Country of Lone Wolves - Believer Magazine

The Country of Lone Wolves
Fernando Valverde
For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf,
and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack.
—Rudyard Kipling
There is always a wolf in the night of the world
in the nightmares of the earth
under the light of the moon
the law
is a wolf
lonely
the law is old
and certain
like the night
or like the barking of dogs
Lee Harvey Oswald shows the camera his Italian-made rifle
in the yard of his house
on the outskirts
because the strength of the pack is the wolf
and because there will always be a lone wolf willing to do the country a favor
from a window
or a doorway
or at point-blank range
the important thing is not to devour it whole
you have to leave the skin
or the head
as they say the most elementary laws
James Earl Ray points his Remington rifle at the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis
a single bite will suffice
it is not advisable to lose control
or be too proud
because lone wolves travel for the pack
over the hills
or the snow
or in the desert
crossing through the nightmares of the earth
and its prayers
Sirhan Bishara Sirhan empties his .22-caliber revolver
because wolves are nomads that walk in circles
and when a deep sorrow invades them
they cry
and their lament crosses the plains and forests
where someone erases their tracks
while they lick themselves
from the tip of the nose to the paws
firm in their solitude
and their misfortune
because it is hunger that pushes them
and the appetite their motivation
Mark David Chapman shoots a special .38 caliber revolver
because the war is not over
and the wolves walk on the water
and their language is flesh
and their lair the world
and some escape by walking away
while others
stop,
safe, paralyzed,
not daring to run
sitting in a movie theater or in a doorway
waiting for the empire of men
and law.
Translated from the Spanish by Carolyn Forché