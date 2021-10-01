The Country of Lone Wolves - Believer Magazine

There is always a wolf in the night of the world

in the nightmares of the earth

under the light of the moon

the law

is a wolf

lonely

the law is old

and certain

like the night

or like the barking of dogs

Lee Harvey Oswald shows the camera his Italian-made rifle

in the yard of his house

on the outskirts

because the strength of the pack is the wolf

and because there will always be a lone wolf willing to do the country a favor

from a window

or a doorway

or at point-blank range

the important thing is not to devour it whole

you have to leave the skin

or the head

as they say the most elementary laws

James Earl Ray points his Remington rifle at the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis

a single bite will suffice

it is not advisable to lose control

or be too proud

because lone wolves travel for the pack

over the hills

or the snow

or in the desert

crossing through the nightmares of the earth

and its prayers

Sirhan Bishara Sirhan empties his .22-caliber revolver

because wolves are nomads that walk in circles

and when a deep sorrow invades them

they cry

and their lament crosses the plains and forests

where someone erases their tracks

while they lick themselves

from the tip of the nose to the paws

firm in their solitude

and their misfortune

because it is hunger that pushes them

and the appetite their motivation

Mark David Chapman shoots a special .38 caliber revolver

because the war is not over

and the wolves walk on the water

and their language is flesh

and their lair the world

and some escape by walking away

while others

stop,

safe, paralyzed,

not daring to run

sitting in a movie theater or in a doorway

waiting for the empire of men

and law.