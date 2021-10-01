 The Country of Lone Wolves - Believer Magazine

poetry
header-image
October 1st, 2021 | Issue one hundred thirty-seven

The Country of Lone Wolves

by Fernando Valverde
Illustration by Jon Aye
Fernando Valverde
For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, 

and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack

                                     —Rudyard Kipling 

There is always a wolf in the night of the world 

in the nightmares of the earth 

under the light of the moon 

the law 

is a wolf 

lonely 

the law is old 

and certain 

like the night 

or like the barking of dogs 

Lee Harvey Oswald shows the camera his Italian-made rifle 

in the yard of his house 

on the outskirts 

because the strength of the pack is the wolf 

and because there will always be a lone wolf willing to do the country a favor 

from a window 

or a doorway 

or at point-blank range 

the important thing is not to devour it whole 

you have to leave the skin 

or the head 

as they say the most elementary laws 

James Earl Ray points his Remington rifle at the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis 

a single bite will suffice 

it is not advisable to lose control 

or be too proud 

because lone wolves travel for the pack 

over the hills 

or the snow 

or in the desert 

crossing through the nightmares of the earth 

and its prayers 

Sirhan Bishara Sirhan empties his .22-caliber revolver 

because wolves are nomads that walk in circles 

and when a deep sorrow invades them 

they cry 

and their lament crosses the plains and forests 

where someone erases their tracks 

while they lick themselves 

from the tip of the nose to the paws 

firm in their solitude 

and their misfortune

because it is hunger that pushes them

and the appetite their motivation

Mark David Chapman shoots a special .38 caliber revolver

because the war is not over

and the wolves walk on the water

and their language is flesh

and their lair the world

and some escape by walking away

while others

stop,

safe, paralyzed,

not daring to run

sitting in a movie theater or in a doorway

waiting for the empire of men

and law.

Translated from the Spanish by Carolyn Forché

contributor
FV
contributor

Fernando Valverde has been voted the most relevant Spanish-language poet born since 1970 by a group of two hundred representatives from universities around the world. His books have been translated into several languages and published in Europe and the United States. He has received some of the most significant awards for Spanish-language poetry, among them the Federico García Lorca Award, the Emilio Alarcos Poetry Prize, and the Antonio Machado International Literature Prize. He was nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2014 for his collaboration on a work of fusion between poetry and flamenco. He is a distinguished visiting professor at the University of Virginia.

More