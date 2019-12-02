Demagogue Money

I cannot bear pigs.

Sensational pig and his

black foods stomp to some top.

False sonatas spit raging.

The chatter of our troubles is an aspect

of breath, glass pulled from fire,

the wool of our ensemble.

I cannot bear time.

In the each other

there is this desperate we

crying down and across

each other, getting older.

Getting closer is the room behind

the door before the door

to it gets worse.

There is a moment

I cannot bear law and its

hot white golden rattles.

On the street we hiss.

On the street we blare.

In white directions

America is expensive. On the street

we eat. Its malnourished sermon

the cabinet of our chains.