poetry
header-image
December 2nd, 2019 | Issue one hundred twenty-eight

Demagogue Money

by Lillian-Yvonne Bertram
Illustration by Jesse Zhang
I cannot bear pigs.

    Sensational pig and his 

        black foods stomp to some top.

 

False sonatas spit raging.

    The chatter of our troubles is an aspect 

        of breath, glass pulled from fire, 

 

the wool of our ensemble.

    I cannot bear time.

        In the each other 

 

there is this desperate we 

    crying down and across 

        each other, getting older.

 

Getting closer is the room behind 

    the door before the door 

        to it gets worse.

 

There is a moment 

    I cannot bear law and its 

        hot white golden rattles.

 

On the street we hiss.

    On the street we blare.

        In white directions 

 

America is expensive. On the street 

    we eat. Its malnourished sermon 

        the cabinet of our chains.

contributor
LB
contributor

Lillian-Yvonne Bertram is the author of Travesty Generator, Personal Science, a slice from the cake made of air, and But a Storm Is Blowing from Paradise, chosen by Claudia Rankine as winner of the 2010 Benjamin Saltman Poetry Award.

