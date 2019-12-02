Crip Consciousness

Georgia Webber is a comics artist, writer, and editor living in southern Ontario. Georgia is best known for her debut graphic memoir, Dumb: Living without a Voice (2018), the chronicle of her severe vocal injury and sustained vocal condition, which causes her pain from using her voice. This difficult experience led her to work as a cranial sacral therapist, a meditation facilitator, and as an improvising musician, blending elements of health care, body awareness, and creative expression within constraints.
Visit georgiawebber.com to follow her work.