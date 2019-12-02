×

Subscribe to The Believer

 Get a year in your inbox for $48 →
comics
December 2nd, 2019 | Issue one hundred twenty-eight

Crip Consciousness

by Georgia Webber
<<
Page 1/11
>>
enhance
<<
Page 1/11
>>
×
artist
GW
artist

Georgia Webber is a comics artist, writer, and editor living in southern Ontario. Georgia is best known for her debut graphic memoir, Dumb: Living without a Voice (2018), the chronicle of her severe vocal injury and sustained vocal condition, which causes her pain from using her voice. This difficult experience led her to work as a cranial sacral therapist, a meditation facilitator, and as an improvising musician, blending elements of health care, body awareness, and creative expression within constraints. Visit georgiawebber.com to follow her work.

More by Georgia Webber
More Reads
Dec 2
Comics

Crip Consciousness

Georgia Webber
Dec 2
Comics

The Toothbrush Dilemma

Aude White
Dec 2
Comics

Two Lolas

Kate Gavino
more