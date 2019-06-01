×

poetry
header-image
June 1st, 2019 | Issue one hundred twenty-five

Confession: Silva’s Quarry

by Chad Abushanab
Illustration by Cecilia Castelli
Confession: Silva’s Quarry

Chad Abushanab
“It seemed we were doing some good
by dumping the body in the quarry;
that each ballast we stuffed down her throat
to pull her toward the bottom
was a good intention approaching salvation
not for ourselves but for others, say,
her family, or friends, who might be haunted
by the scene for lifetimes to follow.
We brushed her nails clean and never
undressed her. We wrapped her in a sheet.
When Vaughn rolled her down the hill toward
the mossy rocks, with Sid out in front,
walking backward, stepping over roots
to control her descent, her arm lolled out,
got spotted with leaves, and we stopped
to wrap her up again. We picked debris
from her forearms, hair, thighs, and wrists.
It was a wasted effort, we all knew that,
and so no one had to say it as we stood
by the quarry’s edge. Out on the black water
a small snake swam, made ripples
as it approached our shadows, which were long.
The water lapped at the granite, and an owl,
or something, moved beyond the branches of a tree,
prompting me to stand. I’m the one who nudged her
over the edge, and we watched as she sank,
the water bubbled, and her shadow disappeared
as though ink had spread about the pool.”

contributor
CA
contributor

Chad Abushanab is the author of The Last Visit (Autumn House Press, 2019), winner of the Donald Justice Poetry Prize. His poems have appeared in Southern Poetry ReviewShenandoahEcotoneBest New Poets 2017, and elsewhere. He is a PhD candidate and fellow in literature and creative writing at Texas Tech University. He currently lives in Iowa City, Iowa. You can find him online at chadabushanab.com.

