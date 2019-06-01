Confession: Silva’s Quarry

“It seemed we were doing some good

by dumping the body in the quarry;

that each ballast we stuffed down her throat

to pull her toward the bottom

was a good intention approaching salvation

not for ourselves but for others, say,

her family, or friends, who might be haunted

by the scene for lifetimes to follow.

We brushed her nails clean and never

undressed her. We wrapped her in a sheet.

When Vaughn rolled her down the hill toward

the mossy rocks, with Sid out in front,

walking backward, stepping over roots

to control her descent, her arm lolled out,

got spotted with leaves, and we stopped

to wrap her up again. We picked debris

from her forearms, hair, thighs, and wrists.

It was a wasted effort, we all knew that,

and so no one had to say it as we stood

by the quarry’s edge. Out on the black water

a small snake swam, made ripples

as it approached our shadows, which were long.

The water lapped at the granite, and an owl,

or something, moved beyond the branches of a tree,

prompting me to stand. I’m the one who nudged her

over the edge, and we watched as she sank,

the water bubbled, and her shadow disappeared

as though ink had spread about the pool.”