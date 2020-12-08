 Friday Night Comics - Believer Magazine
Friday Night Comics

Free workshops and tutorials from a new artist each week

Friday Night Comics Holiday Special

Make Your Own
Draw What Scares You with Sophie Lucido Johnson

by Sophie Johnson

Make Your Own
Creating Comics to Start a Dialogue with Marguerite Dabaie

by Marguerite Dabaie

Make Your Own
Drawing Selfies with Sharon Lee De La Cruz

by Sharon Lee De La Cruz

Make Your Own
A Mini-Comics Workshop with Chris Russell

by Chris Russell

Make Your Own
Political Satire with Bianca Xunise

by Bianca Xunise

Make Your Own
Capturing Comfort with Ashanti Fortson

by Ashanti Fortson

Make Your Own
Creating Comics Without Words with Jonathan Hill

by Jonathan Hill

Make Your Own
Draw Your Humiliation with Gina Wynbrandt

by Gina Wynbrandt

Make your own
Body Comics with Erin Williams

by Erin Williams

Make your own
Comics as Art Therapy with Kate Lacour

Make Your Own

Making Comics for the Politically Indifferent with Ben Passmore

Make Your Own

Memory Comics with Lawrence Lindell

by Lawrence Lindell

Make your own

Comics Bingo with G.B. Tran

by GB Tran

Make your own
Drawing Health with Georgia Webber

by Georgia Webber

Make your own
Bilingual(-ish) Comics with Kate Gavino

by Kate Gavino

Make your own
Comics as Resistance with Bianca Xunise

by Bianca Xunise

Make your own
Make a Comics Journal with Ebony Flowers

by Ebony Flowers

Make your own
Self-Care Comics with Nicole Georges

by Nicole J. Georges

Make your own
Draw Your Lockdown Life with Teresa Wong

by Teresa Wong

Make your own
Draw a Cartoon You with Leslie Stein

Make your own
Draw a Four Panel Comic with Amy Kurzweil

by Amy Kurzweil

Make your own
Make a Family Comic with Mira Jacob

by Mira Jacob

Make your own

Make a Quaranzine with Malaka Gharib

by Malaka Gharib

Make your own