Blood and Soil - Believer Magazine

Let me lift my shirt for you.
Let me bear my throat.
One dollar! One dollar! Cut as deep as you like! One dollar! The Bloodless Boy Wonder!Money back if he bleeds!
I have no blood. No soil.
I have bones and muscle and skin.
But no land. No blood.
Cut anywhere you want lady.The boy sure hopes you’re shy.
The easiest customers
are the big men
who want to figure out the trick.
There is no trick.
Just me, and a knife,
and a tent, and a barker.
I stay perfectly silent.
Their faces start red,
but turn white
when nothing comes out
as the blade goes in.
Some find God
inside me.
I say, home is
where the knives are.
What Jew doesn’t wander?
When they come with their torches,
shouting Blood and Soil, I think
If I had those, I’d be as pooras you. I think
That’s just ordinary.
I think Someone should blow out alltheir big, stupid candles.
If all you want is dirt,
it’s everywhere you go.
Just look down
at the dirt you walk on.
If all you want is blood,
I can show you how easy
it is to cut. Most people
can find all the blood
they ever wanted,
right there inside themselves.
Right beneath the skin,
where it’s been hiding.
Jason Schneiderman is the author of four books of poetry, most recently Hold Me Tight (Red Hen 2020), and he edited Queer: A Reader for Writers (Oxford UP, 2016). An associate professor of English at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, CUNY, he also teaches in the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College.