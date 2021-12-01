Blood and Soil - Believer Magazine

Let me lift my shirt for you. Let me bear my throat. One dollar! One dollar! Cut as deep as you like! One dollar! The Bloodless Boy Wonder! Money back if he bleeds! I have no blood. No soil. I have bones and muscle and skin. But no land. No blood. Cut anywhere you want lady. The boy sure hopes you’re shy. The easiest customers are the big men who want to figure out the trick. There is no trick. Just me, and a knife, and a tent, and a barker. I stay perfectly silent. Their faces start red, but turn white when nothing comes out as the blade goes in. Some find God inside me. I say, home is where the knives are. What Jew doesn’t wander? When they come with their torches, shouting Blood and Soil, I think If I had those, I’d be as poor as you. I think That’s just ordinary. I think Someone should blow out all their big, stupid candles. If all you want is dirt, it’s everywhere you go. Just look down at the dirt you walk on. If all you want is blood, I can show you how easy it is to cut. Most people can find all the blood they ever wanted, right there inside themselves. Right beneath the skin, where it’s been hiding.