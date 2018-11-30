A Symposium on Garbage Art

All ancient cities stand on layers of rubble, waste, and human remains. Rome is no exception.

In Sister Stop Breathing, a collection of short fictions centered mostly on the so-called Eternal City, Chiara Barzini weds the seemingly contradictory states of permanence and decay, whether bodily or architectural. “Dead Prime Minister,” for instance, literalizes an undead vibe by introducing a quasi-corpse, “brownish and flaccid,” who retains the ability to “speak and move in small measures.” (Accused of having an affair with a transsexual prostitute and an underage girl, he reasons that “when you’re dead you don’t even know you’re married.”) Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s stink has long lingered in the public consciousness, but Barzini extends it to the city as a whole: surrounded by monuments to the dead, the citizens of present-day Rome are the dead of the future.

“Dead Pope”—separated from “Dead Prime Minister” by a single-page piece called “The Guillotine”—takes place in a “dead city” that both is and is not Rome, following the exploits of a pope whose corpse is paraded around the streets before getting lost and then reappearing under a tree at Villa Pamphili. “Here I am,” he says, which is both a biblical echo and a perfectly natural thing for a dead pope to say.

But knowledge of papal succession, or of the scandals surrounding Italy’s sometime prime minister, or of antiquity in general, is unnecessary for the reader. Sister Stop Breathing has virtually no documentary feel or intent; rather, it takes up the question of how one might create art, or anything at all, while surrounded by artifacts that will outlast everyone who is currently alive, and then some.

Further hints of the stifling force of tradition appear in the guise of the sewage police—“mellifluous, wet people in neoprene uniforms that camouflage themselves as seals from another era,” regulating “the use of ancient pipes in contemporary buildings” against transgressors who “collect raindrops and mix them with urine,” “defecate in bags and throw them out windows,” or even “jump out the window of their smelly bathrooms.” A threat guaranteed to scare Romans, Barzini tells us, is “Your sewage goes into pipes laid in 753 B.C. You are shitting into the past.”

But, she asks, could one do otherwise? Art, shit, and death are the results of linked processes. In Rome especially, new art must not only contend with a massive cultural backlog, but also be absorbed into a space literally crowded with everything since the Etruscans. Sister Stop Breathing understands antiquity as baggage, garbage, waste: the weight and intimidation of culture itself.

Still, garbage is of immense value to archaeologists; ancient trash, according to garbologist William Rathje, provides “insight into the long-term values of civilization.” After enough time, nearly any item that has been cast aside as worthless and that survives—animal bones, pottery shards, mollusk shells, tools, organic material—can make its way into a museum. Unsurprisingly, ancient city dwellers threw their trash wherever they wanted, often causing street levels to rise over time. In Pompeii, trash even accumulated in and around cemeteries, which became the final resting place not only for bodies but for all manner of refuse.

In addition to her reveling in such detritus, there’s a freshness to Barzini’s collection that risks going unnoticed. Take the sewage police supra. It’s worth noting that “ancient pipes” fall under their jurisdiction, specifically the ancient pipes found in contemporary buildings. As backward-looking as these police are, their uniforms made of neoprene, a synthetic polymer developed as recently as the 1930s, function as a gesture toward modernity, right down to neoprene’s prefix.

Barzini has a few ways of dealing with the past, including mocking it, destroying it, moving on (“What am I doing in this attic, scavenging through boxes?” a woman wonders. “Shouldn’t I get a haircut and proceed toward the world?”), and succumbing to despair. In “Vauville,” the collection’s bleak final story, a teenager visits her estranged father in France for the first time, and it’s tempting to read the source of the piece’s bleakness—incest—as a caution relevant to literary art. In strictly artistic terms, incest is a failure of vision, an inability to create something new, something beyond the derivative. The father is a “new man,” yet also “older, lazier.” His daughter has no bathing suit, so he gives her one belonging to his “new wife.” He has traveled to Europe to escape his desires and flee his past, and he has failed on both counts.

As for Rome—capital, city-state, cultural hub, Eternal City—its graveyard remains a graveyard. Its timeless grandeur and decay are present everywhere in Sister Stop Breathing, even in pieces set in Los Angeles and France: for all their prevailing strangeness and their atmosphere of anywhere-and-nowhere, Barzini’s stories are marked by a pungently Roman collision between ancient and modern. The collection succeeds because it doesn’t seek to document history, Roman or otherwise, but rather to reenvision it. In grappling with what has come before, the author displays a deep awareness of the past; by deploying complex historical texture, she manages to change our perception of how its presence can linger.