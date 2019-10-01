×

Subscribe to The Believer

 Get a year in your inbox for $48 →
schema
October 1st, 2019 | Issue one hundred twenty-seven

A Map of Border Body Trauma

by Lina Maria Ferreira Cabeza-Vanegas
<<
Page 1/1
>>
enhance
<<
Page 1/1
>>
×
artist
LM
artist

Lina Maria Ferreira Cabeza-Vanegas graduated with MFAs in creative nonfiction writing and literary translation from the University of Iowa. She is the author of Drown/Sever/Sing from Anomalous Press and Don’t Come Back from Mad Creek Books, as well as the co-editor of the forthcoming anthology The Great American Essay. Her fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and translation work has been featured in various journals, including The Bellingham Review, Chicago Review, Poets & Writers, and the Sunday Rumpus. She’s been the recipient of a Best of the Net award and the Iron Horse Review’s Discovered Voices Award. She has also been nominated for two Pushcart Prizes and is a Rona Jaffe Fellow. She moved from Colombia to China to Columbus, Ohio, to Illinois, where she works as an assistant professor at the University of Chicago.

More by Lina Maria Ferreira Cabeza-Vanegas
More Reads
Oct 1
Schema

A Map of Border Body Trauma

Lina Maria Ferreira Cabeza-Vanegas
Aug 1
Schema

A Brief History of the Desecration of the Piano

Landon Bates
Jun 1
Schema

Survival for Boys and Girls

Blair Braverman
more