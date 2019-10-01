A Map of Border Body Trauma

Lina Maria Ferreira Cabeza-Vanegas graduated with MFAs in creative nonfiction writing and literary translation from the University of Iowa. She is the author of Drown/Sever/Sing from Anomalous Press and Don’t Come Back from Mad Creek Books, as well as the co-editor of the forthcoming anthology The Great American Essay. Her fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and translation work has been featured in various journals, including The Bellingham Review, Chicago Review, Poets & Writers, and the Sunday Rumpus. She’s been the recipient of a Best of the Net award and the Iron Horse Review’s Discovered Voices Award. She has also been nominated for two Pushcart Prizes and is a Rona Jaffe Fellow. She moved from Colombia to China to Columbus, Ohio, to Illinois, where she works as an assistant professor at the University of Chicago.